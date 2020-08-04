Valdovinos, Michael Leo "Mike"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MCFARLAND - Michael L. "Mike" Valdovinos, age 70, of McFarland, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. He was born on Aug. 1, 1950, in Milwaukee, the oldest son of Gustavo and Bernadine (Kwasny) Valdovinos.

Mike served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Danang, Vietnam. He then graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Engineering. After college, Mike worked for Spancrete in Waukesha for years. He then worked as a consulting engineer for the Wisconsin's Department of Safety and Building. Mike was united in marriage to Louise (Pieper) on April 20, 1974.

Mike is survived by his three children, Laura (Nick) Shtaida, Aaron (Tricia) Valdovinos and Kristine (Erik) Deitz; grandchildren, Levi, Wyatt, Halle, Lex, Lincoln, Evelyn and Leona; and several relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lynn Smith.

He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 534, Veterans of Foreign War Post No. 107272, Four Lakes Detachment of the Marine Corps League No. 351 and Wisconsin Vietnam Vets Chapter 5. He proudly took part in the Pass and Review and Military Honor Rites performed by the Madison Area Veterans Firing Squad.