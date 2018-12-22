MADISON - Sylvia Smith Vaccaro, age 82, a long time resident of Madison, joined her husband in eternal peace on Dec. 16, 2018, while visiting family in Newport Beach, Calif. Sylvia was born in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 27, 1936, to Carlton Smith and Theda Clark Smith of Neenah, Wis. Having grown up in Neenah, Sylvia went on to receive her B.A./LAS in English/Literature at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y. Sylvia married James Vaccaro in 1961 and moved to Madison.
Sylvia and Jim lived in Paris for a year in 1970 with their son, Marc. There, she pursued her love for French cooking by attending the famous Cordon Bleu cooking school. Upon their return, they founded The Wine And Food Society of Madison. Subsequently, they opened The Stock Pot, one of Madison's first gourmet cookware and specialty food stores.
Throughout her adult life, Sylvia's true passion was philanthropy; in particular giving back to the community she lived in. Sylvia was a patron of the arts. She served as a board member and loyal volunteer for many organizations, including Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Madison Children's Museum, American Family Children's Hospital, Wisconsin League of Women Voters and Attic Angel Retirement Community. She also enjoyed directing and acting in the Wizard of Oz and other productions at Madison Children's Theater.
Sylvia owed her sense of responsibility for giving back to her mother, Theda Clark Smith, to whom she was very close.
Sylvia was the long time president of her Mother's foundation, growing and expanding its scope and reach in helping underprivileged children. She served on its board until her passing and will continue her spirit of giving through her children and grandchildren.
Personally, she enjoyed traveling the world, visiting over 30 countries with her husband. Her favorite past time was getting lost in reading. She read thousands of books on every subject imaginable. Sylvia and Jim shared a lifelong passion for food and wine, art, culture and music.
Sylvia enjoyed her sons and grandchildren, spending as much time as possible with all of them, as well as with her many friends. She always looked forward to the family being together during the Holidays and especially enjoyed putting on a memorable Christmas every year.
Sylvia will be missed by all who knew her. She was a strong woman with sound advice for those who were seeking.
She is survived by her son, Marc (Astrid) Vaccaro of Madison, Todd (Darby) Vaccaro of Newport Beach, Calif.; grandchildren, Kristina (Brandon) Smith, Alison, Holly, Gianluca, Francesca, and Dominic Vaccaro; great-grandchildren, Mason and Remington Smith; former daughter in-law, Kate (Luis) Driscoll-Sanchez; as well as many nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.
A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held later next spring.