Utzig, Jean M.

STOUGHTON — Jean M. Utzig, age 58, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home. She was born on Dec. 31, 1961, in Madison, the daughter of Phillip and Marie (Zimmerman) Utzig.

As a child with Down’s Syndrome, she was a pioneer. At a time when doctors recommended that those born with that disability be institutionalized, she lived with her family until she moved into a community home. She worked at the MARC center and at Fosdal’s Bakery in Stoughton until she was no longer able. She loved people and was quick with a smile and a hug. She lived a full and happy life and will spend eternity with her Savior, Jesus Christ.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jean is survived by her three brothers, Terry, Allen (Lynne) Utzig, and Roger (Kay) Utzig. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Mark Jenkins of Providence Presbyterian Church presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery immediately after the service. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Jean’s name to Community Living Connections, 248 W. Main St, #3, Stoughton, WI 53589; the organization that cared so well for her from the moment she arrived until she drew her last breath. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park Street (608) 835-3515

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Utzig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.