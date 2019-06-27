MADISON - Sarah Uttke, age 46, passed away at Meriter Hospital on June 3, 2019. The daughter of Rich and Stella Uttke; and the amazing mom of, Noble Smith. Sarah's number one love in her life was Noble and he knows she will always "love him the most." A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. July 7, 2019, at Dahmens at Hawks Landing, 88 Hawks Landing Cir, Verona, Wis.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 453 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN COLUMBIA DANE GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA LAFAYETTE MARQUETTE SAUK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, NESHKORO, OXFORD, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHULLSBURG, AND WESTFIELD.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
On Oct. 2, 1836, two men left Green Bay to travel on horseback 130 miles to a land a soldier during the Black Hawk Indian War had called "not fit for any civilized people to inhabit."