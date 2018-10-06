CHANDLER, Ariz.—Fred Utter, 77, of Chandler, Ariz., passed away Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, following an illness. Born on Nov. 19, 1940, in Madison, Wis., to Elmer and Virginia (Hatch) Utter, he was the eldest of six children. He attended Madison Central High School and went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service in Madison until his retirement. Fred was a very social person, active in the bowling, metal detecting, and postal worker communities in Madison for many years.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Sherry (Ed) Zeier of Madison; a granddaughter, Jessica (Andy) Bolender of Verona; great-granddaughters, Lydia and Madeleine; siblings, Peggy (Phil) Croom, Bonnie (Ted) Peterson, Jean Utter and Bud (Jackie) Utter; best friend, Brad Johnson; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant children; sister Alice Westbury; and ex-wife, Joyce Utter.
A memorial gathering is planned for Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Friendship Hall at PLYMOUTH CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wis.