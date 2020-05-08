Utrie, Benjamin David

MADISON / BEAVER DAM—Benjamin David Utrie, age 44, of Madison and formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.
Ben had worked in sales at Graybar Electric and Werner Electric in Madison.
Ben is survived by his parents, Dr. David and Andrea Utrie of Beaver Dam; his children, Molly and Simon Utrie of Madison; his siblings, Dr. Gina Utrie (Scott Quincey) and their son Alex of Madison, Dr. Joseph R. (Victoria) Utrie and their son Anders of Janesville, and Anthony (Holly) Utrie, Madison and son Ian Wendt Utrie of Beaver Dam; his grandmother, Marion Wild Slovak of Beaver Dam; and Sara Utrie, mother of his children. Ben is further survived by many cousins, other relatives and many, many cherished friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wendel and Eugenia Utrie; maternal grandfather, Roman G. Wild; and step-grandfather, Ernest Slovak.
A private family gathering and memorial service will take place at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Jeff Wild officiating. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam. A video will be available on Friday, May 15, 2020, and a full celebration will be held when the quarantine is lifted.
In desired, memorials and cards of sympathy and support may be mailed to Dr. David and Andrea Utrie, 319 Farwell St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916. A memorial fund in Benjamin’s name on behalf of his children is being established.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
