MADISON / MENNO, S.D.—Donald R. Usher, retired command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserves, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, at Menno-Olivet Care Center in Menno, South Dakota. Donald was born on Dec. 19, 1934, in Edgerton, Wis., to Richard and Rebecca (Johnson) Usher. After graduating from Stoughton High School in 1953, Donald joined the U.S. Army in 1953. While overseas he met and married the love of his life, Kathleen M. Stock, in London, England, on March 24, 1956. They were married for 51 years until her passing in February 2007.
He had a 40 year career with the U.S. Army Reserves in Madison. He also worked security at the University of Wisconsin football games. He was an avid UW fan and supporter. Don loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the U.S. Power Squadron and the Four Lake Yacht Club.
Grateful for having shared his life, are his loving daughters, Colleen (Michael) Daniel, Sioux Falls, S.D. and Lynette (Robert) Daniel, Champlin, Minn.; dear grandchildren, Brittany (Derek) Maassen, Brandon of Sioux Falls, S.D., Sydney and Spenser of Champlin, Minn.; cherished great-granddaughter, Aviana; and a sister, Joyce Usher-Monsanto of Arizona. He is preceded in death by his wife; and parents.
A memorial service will be held at the AMERICAN LEGION in Stoughton, on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon. Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery.
A special thank you to the following angels, Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, S.D., and Asera Care Hospice staff; he was well cared for and loved. Thanks Again!