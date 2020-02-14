Uselmann, Duane P.

NILES, ILL. - Duane P. Uselmann, age 84, survived by and preceded in death by following, beloved husband, Therese "Terry" nee McKinley; devoted father of Mary (the late, Joe) Garcia, Fran Uselmann, Jean (Robert) Dalleska, Carol Anne Reilly, and the late, Patrick Uselmann; dearest grandfather of Helen Reilly, Mickey Reilly, Patrick Reilly, Maggie Reilly, Bridgette Spizzirri, Nicholas Spizzirri, Will Lucnik, Sam Garcia, Emily Lucnik, Madison Dalleska; cherished brother of the late, Bill (the late, Mae), the late, Andrea (the late, Ed) Kral; fond uncle of many. Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 12, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the SKAJA TERRACE FUNERAL HOME, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Service Monday 9:15 a.m. After, Our Lady of Ransom Church for 10 a.m. mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery.