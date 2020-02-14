Uselmann, Duane P.

NILES, ILL. - Duane P. Uselmann, age 84, survived by and preceded in death by following, beloved husband, Therese "Terry" nee McKinley; devoted father of Mary (the late, Joe) Garcia, Fran Uselmann, Jean (Robert) Dalleska, Carol Anne Reilly, and the late, Patrick Uselmann; dearest grandfather of Helen Reilly, Mickey Reilly, Patrick Reilly, Maggie Reilly, Bridgette Spizzirri, Nicholas Spizzirri, Will Lucnik, Sam Garcia, Emily Lucnik, Madison Dalleska; cherished brother of the late, Bill (the late, Mae), the late, Andrea (the late, Ed) Kral; fond uncle of many. Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 12, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the SKAJA TERRACE FUNERAL HOME, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Service Monday 9:15 a.m. After, Our Lady of Ransom Church for 10 a.m. mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery.
He served in the Ilinois National Guard, he was an Assistant Principal at Austin and Senn High School in Chicago, proud graduate of University of Wisconsin , Plattville, Wis.
Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com