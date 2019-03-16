MADISON - John E. "Jack" Uselman, age 64, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital in Madison, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after a brief illness. Jack was born to Francis and Geraldine Uselman on Dec. 8, 1954, in Madison.
Jack grew up in the Madison area and put down roots in Monona, where he raised his children with wife Diane. Jack owned and operated his own painting business, Painting Associates, which he started in 1974, until he retired in 2007.
He enjoyed old country westerns and the Green Bay Packers. He loved to cook and could make a mean lasagna.
He is survived by his two children, his daughter, Fran Uselman-Harris (Kyle Harris) of Cottage Grove, and his son, David Uselman of Sun Prairie; his two grandchildren, Bentley and Abigail Harris; and his many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Francis and Geraldine (Goldsmith) Uselman; and his brother, David Uselman.
Jack enjoyed a good practical joke and will be fondly remembered and severely missed.
Visitation, funeral, and luncheon will take place at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, starting at 10:30 a.m.