BARABOO—Philip R. Urben, age 68, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, surrounded by his loving family at his side. He was born on Jan. 16, 1950, in Madison, the eleventh child of William and Dorothy (Stampfli) Urben. He was a U.S. Army veteran, from the Vietnam era, stationed in Germany. On Feb. 13, 1971 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Schultz.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Marilyn; sons, Rich (Michelle) of Baraboo and their children, Isabella “Bella” and William “Bubba;” Craig of Baraboo and his children, Tyler and Asha; and Brad (Erin) of Rock Springs and their children, Alex Urben, Isaiah Taylor, Josh Taylor, Jenna Urben and Grace Urben; and two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Gladden and Peyton Brandt. He is also survived by two brothers, Milford (Marlene) of Middleton and Robert Urben of New Glarus; two sisters, Isabell Johnson of Madison and Patricia Yakocick of Milwaukee; sisters-in-law, Susan Urben of Fort Atkinson and Shirley Vertein; brothers-in-law, Walter “Butch” (Rita) Schultz and Roy “Choppa” (Sherry) Schultz; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at 1 p.m. NEW LIFE COMMUNITY ADVENT CHRISTIAN CHURCH in Baraboo, with the Rev. Jesse Stevens officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.