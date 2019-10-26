OREGON - Patricia Marian "Pat" Urben, age 85, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. A service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, with the Rev. Gary Wankerl presiding. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515