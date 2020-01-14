Urben, Ann M.

CROSS PLAINS - Ann M. Urben, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born May 11, 1948, in Madison, to Gerald and Geraldine (Ebert) Yelk. She was a 1966 graduate of Sun Prairie High School.
Ann married Fred Urben on Sept. 30, 1967, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sun Prairie. She had an in-home daycare, for ten years, in Cross Plains. Later, Ann was an Education Paraprofessional at Park Elementary School in Cross Plains, for 31 years, while also working part-time at Feiner Furniture.
Ann loved to travel with family and friends, she was an avid Badgers football fan, and she supported multiple community organizations, including the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She made meals for a Madison homeless shelter and she donated blood to the American Red Cross regularly. It was very rare for her to miss a sporting event for her children and she also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities. Ann had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She lived life to the fullest while always placing the needs of those around her ahead of her own.
Ann is survived by her husband and best friend, Fred; her eight siblings; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and a large extended family. Ann is further survived by her son, Bruce (Terry) Urben; her daughter, Karen (Chris) Olson; and grandchildren, Ben Urben, Abigail Urben, Megan Olson, Daniel Olson, and Mallory Olson.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Ann touched are invited to a funeral mass at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes Street, Cross Plains at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, with Msgr. Gerard Healy presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, and again from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the mass on Friday.
We are thankful for the excellent care the staff at UW Hospital gave to Ann at the end of her life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
