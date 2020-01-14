Urben, Ann M.

Ann married Fred Urben on Sept. 30, 1967, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sun Prairie. She had an in-home daycare, for ten years, in Cross Plains. Later, Ann was an Education Paraprofessional at Park Elementary School in Cross Plains, for 31 years, while also working part-time at Feiner Furniture.

Ann loved to travel with family and friends, she was an avid Badgers football fan, and she supported multiple community organizations, including the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She made meals for a Madison homeless shelter and she donated blood to the American Red Cross regularly. It was very rare for her to miss a sporting event for her children and she also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities. Ann had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She lived life to the fullest while always placing the needs of those around her ahead of her own.