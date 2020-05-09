Unverzagt, Louis Mark "Lou"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Louis Mark "Lou" Unverzagt, age 88, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on May 2, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 15, 1931, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of Paul and Mary Unverzagt. Lou earned a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and an M.B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh.

In 1953, Lou married Jean E. Lanicker. They lived in Johnstown, Pa., where Lou worked for Bethlehem Steel Corp. In 1956, they moved to Huntsville, Ala., where Lou served two years in the U.S. Army at the Redstone Arsenal. They moved back to Pittsburgh where he worked for Westinghouse Steel Corp.

His family of six moved to Madison in 1966, where he worked for the Olin Corporation at the Badger Army Ammunition plant in Baraboo. He earned progressive leadership roles to become the Director of Manufacturing over a 30-year career.

Lou was interested in music, playing the clarinet and saxophone in high school and college. At age 56 he learned to play the viola and enjoyed playing in the Madison Community Orchestra. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, volunteering as a Befriender and later at the food pantry. He was part of the Friendship Club and Men's Friday Book Study.

He and Jean loved to travel, visiting six continents and all 50 states.