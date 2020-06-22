Underwood, Mary

PLEASANT HILL, Tenn. — Mary Underwood, 98, grandmother of Mark Underwood, president of Quincy Bioscience, passed June 21, 2020, in Pleasant Hill, Tenn., of natural causes, still cognitive to the end. She was an early investor in researching the uses of aequorin produced by jellyfish. She died grieving those who abandoned her, but relished others that remained faithful.