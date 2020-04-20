Ulrich, Phyllis J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HORICON—Phyllis J. Ulrich, age 90, of Horicon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Matthews of Horicon.

Phyllis was born, the daughter of Bertrum and Martha (Olson) Bryant, on Aug. 23, 1929, in Madison. She was proud to be a 1947 graduate of Wisconsin High School. Phyllis was united in marriage to E. Paul Ulrich on June 19, 1954, at Luther Memorial Church in Madison. Phyllis worked at Farmer’s Mutual Insurance in Madison, which is now American Family. She also worked retail in numerous locations in Horicon, including the Colonial, The Attic, and Heacox Drugs.

She was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. Phyllis was active in her community and was a member of the Homemakers Club, the Red Hatters, and she was a member of Bridge Club for 56 years with the same group of women. She was also a volunteer driver for Dodge County. Through work and her community involvement, Phyllis made lifelong friends.