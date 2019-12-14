Ulrich, Paul David

Paul David Ulrich, 67, of Madison, Wis., died peacefully at his home on Dec. 2, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Ill., the son of David and Ruth Ulrich. He graduated from Maine Township High School East in Park Ridge, Ill., in 1970. A graduate of UW-Stevens Point (1975), Paul earned his master’s degree in music from the UW-Madison (1987), where he especially appreciated the music faculty who gave him the chance to succeed as an educator. He spent 36 years teaching high school band students in Wisconsin, including tenures at Auburndale, Wis. (8 years), Pardeeville, Wis. (7 years) and Madison (21 years at Memorial High School, where he greatly expanded the band program). Over his career, he made such a positive, lasting impression on his students, that Memorial High School has awarded scholarships in his name for several years; and he was recently recognized with a new band room named in his honor at Pardeeville. After retiring in 2011, Paul continued to teach part-time in the Madison Metropolitan and Oregon School Districts. He considered two years teaching at the UW Summer Music Clinic as one of the most rewarding experiences of his career.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, colleagues and friends. He was a devoted son, family member, friend, mentor and teacher; often putting others’ needs before his own. He could frequently be found spending time with his parents and friends, supporting local businesses and advocating for music education in his community. Paul was also an avid supporter of live music. He was a frequent patron of Concerts on the Square, “Jazz at 5,” Madison and Chicago Symphony Orchestras and many of Madison’s music festivals.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Eden United Church of Christ in Chicago, Ill. A memorial service will be held in Madison, Wis., on Jan 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul’s name to the University of Wisconsin Foundation-School of Music Fund