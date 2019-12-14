Ulrich, Paul David

Paul David Ulrich, 67, of Madison, Wis., died peacefully at his home on Dec. 2, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Ill., the son of David and Ruth Ulrich. He graduated from Maine Township High School East in Park Ridge, Ill., in 1970. A graduate of UW-Stevens Point (1975), Paul earned his master’s degree in music from the UW-Madison (1987), where he especially appreciated the music faculty who gave him the chance to succeed as an educator. He spent 36 years teaching high school band students in Wisconsin, including tenures at Auburndale, Wis. (8 years), Pardeeville, Wis. (7 years) and Madison (21 years at Memorial High School, where he greatly expanded the band program). Over his career, he made such a positive, lasting impression on his students, that Memorial High School has awarded scholarships in his name for several years; and he was recently recognized with a new band room named in his honor at Pardeeville. After retiring in 2011, Paul continued to teach part-time in the Madison Metropolitan and Oregon School Districts. He considered two years teaching at the UW Summer Music Clinic as one of the most rewarding experiences of his career.