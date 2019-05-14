WAUNAKEE—Evelyn Ulrich, age 81, died on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Waunakee Manor. Evelyn was born Jan. 2, 1938, in the town of Berry to Herman and Eleanor Hacker.
She had worked at St. Mary’s Hospital for 33 years, retiring at the age of 71 years old. Her favorite things to do were going to Marshall Park in Middleton to watch the boats come in and out, going to church every Sunday morning, and going to Burger King with her mother to grab a quick bite. In her earlier years, she loved to go to softball games with her brother at Sorenson Park in Middleton.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Dawn (Myron) Tengowski and Scott (Annette) Ulrich; grandchildren, Teresa, Jessica, Patrick, Michael and Alysha; and great-grandchild, Kole.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Eunice Crane; and brother, Robert Hacker.
Funeral services will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave, Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in the town of Dane. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Evelyn’s name to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
