DODGEVILLE - Alice E. "Addie" U'Ren, age 79, of Dodgeville, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Patrick) Ley; her grandchildren, Jenifer (Richard) Dankyi, Stacey (Kent) Parker, Nicole (Ben) Seman and Tyler (Cara) Ley; four great-grandchildren; her in-laws, Marcia Holmes, Berniece Graber, Harold Otter and Ronnie and Geri U'Ren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene U'Ren; her son, Scott U'Ren; and her sisters and brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Burial will be held in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.