Sept. 15, 1953 – Nov. 24, 2022

MADISON — Tyrone Joseph “Ty” Sandlin, age 69, a stylish ladies’ man (I hear you laughing dad), audiophile, with a green thumb, passed away peacefully in hospice at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital on Thursday, November 24, 2022, following a very short fight against pancreatic cancer.

He spent his last weeks surrounded by his family and friends who showered him with love. His spirit is carried on by his two children, two grandchildren, two surviving siblings, and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life.

He was survived by Stacy (Ryan Marx), Becca (Geoff Mauch); children: Emma and Gracie; siblings: Tim and Janice; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list, but not forgotten. Ty is reunited with his parents, Ernest and Maxine (Wallace); and is predeceased by his brother, Tom; nephew, Tommy; and niece, Stephanie.

Friends can visit with Ty’s family at the CELEBRATION OF LIFE, held at the IRON AMETHYST INN, 21 S. STATE ST., MAZOMANIE, WIS., from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

