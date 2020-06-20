Tyler, Doris Ruth (Martin)

STOUGHTON – Doris Ruth (Martin) Tyler passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of 92. She left this earth peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born on April 21, 1928, at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon, Mich., the daughter of Joseph George and Leona Phoebe (Dorais) Martin. Doris married Carl Francis Tyler the evening of Feb. 4, 1950. The newlyweds eventually became the proud parents of five children.

Doris is survived by her children, Barbara (Dr. Frederick) Lord of Forest Junction, Paul (Sherrie) of Stoughton, Stacey (Gary) Herchian of Kenosha, Dale (Betty) of Stoughton, and Clay (fiancée Joelle) of Middleton; 16 grandchildren, Jason Tyler (Juna), Kari (Trent) Bettenhausen, Meghann (Miles) Lord-Fenn, Joseph Lord (fiancée Sara), Veteran of U.S. Air Force TSgt. Kendra Lord, Tyler (Kimberly) Herchian, Hailey Tyler (fiancé Chris), Marques Tyler, Maggie Tyler (Andrew), Hannah Tyler, Whitney Herchian, Talia Tyler, Lillie Tyler, Alexandra (Brandon) Martinez, Caleb Fenn, and Josh Fenn; and great-grandchildren, Tyce, Grace, Tara, Ava, Aliza, and baby girl Fenn (due July, 2020); brother, Al (Lois) Martin; and nephews and nieces and their spouses, Tim (Deb) Martin, Todd Martin's widow, Mary, Tom (Claire) Martin, David Gangstad, Lyn (Gene) Osborne, Laura (Dean) Boschert, Lisé Gebhard, and Marsha Bakken.

A private family memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. CST on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, which will be LIVE STREAMED. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Doris' obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link. Burial, alongside her husband, Cully, and her parents, Joseph and Leona Martin, will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona. A public visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. CST on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, and from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, social distancing is required, and the chapel will be limited to 50 people at a time during the visitation for health safety. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.