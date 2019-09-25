RICHLAND CENTER - Anita Marlene Tyler, 83, of Richland Center died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the home of her daughter. Anita was born in Viola, Wis. on March 8, 1936, to Russell and Lois (Miller) Frye. She was a graduate of Blue River High School, Class of 1954. Anita attended and graduated from Richland County Normal Teachers College in 1956. She taught at the Akay One Room School from 1956-1958. On June 7, 1958, Anita married Howard ‘Deck’ Tyler in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Anita was a stay at home mom for many years. She later began work at Jewell’s/Weber Dry Cleaning for many years and then the Family Thrift Store. Anita loved her family and lived for her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, cooking, shopping, country music, traveling and her flower garden.
Anita is survived by her four children, Linda Tyler-Doudna of Richland Center, Patricia (Jeff) Tyler-Stoltz of Blue River, Douglas (Cindy) Tyler of Richland Center, Nancy (Harold Egge) Tyler of Viola; three precious grandchildren, Brodie Tyler, Autumn Tyler, Landon Tyler; her ‘little rose bud’ great-granddaughter, Aspen; siblings, Marlys Smyth, Marla Jean (Bob) Woodke, Marvalee Smith, Marlyn (Gayle) Frye, Janet (James) Parr, Mariel (Jon) Vaningan, Vurdette (Elane) Frye, Carol (Curt) Westlund, Vaughn (Nila) Frye, Joan Magallenez, Kevin (Wanda) Frye; sister-in-law: Joanne (Bill) Groves; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Howard ‘Deck’ Tyler; parents; sisters, Marily Case, Cheryl Austin; infant brother, Kent; brother-in-law, Layne Tyler; and sister-in-law, Ramona (June) Anderson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28. 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. The PRATT FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE is assisting the family with their arrangements.
