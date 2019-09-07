MADISON - Linda E. Tygum, age 69, became our guardian angel on Sat., Aug. 31, 2019. She was born on Aug. 26, 1950, in Madison to Arnold and Bertha (Nelson) Tygum.
Linda graduated from Madison East high school in 1969 and started her 34 year career at Oscar Mayer retiring in May 2003. For the last 10 years at Oscars, Linda and her sister worked in the cafeteria together where Linda was a cashier and Anita was a cook - they shared such a special bond. Linda went on to work in the cafeteria at Madison Metropolitan School District for 10 years from August 2003 - June 2013.
Linda had a positive spirit and a sweet gentle soul. She was a fun-loving partner, an amazing sister, a favorite aunt, a supportive step mom, a caring step grandma and a best friend to so many. A true gem.
For 37 years Linda shared her life with her upbeat loving partner José Torres. The two were an incredible pair who enjoyed travelling, going to dinner with friends and they never missed an occasional trip to the casino. One of the best parts of life with José was that he had three daughters who Linda loved dearly. A special token of gratitude goes to Dolly Marie Torres (Jim Mickelson), Jo A. Hellenbrand (Jeff), and Maria E. Frederick (Todd), three granddaughters and great-grandchildren for fulfilling her life with so much purpose and love. She adored you beyond words.
Linda had that special gift that made everyone feel like they were her best friend so it goes without saying that she had a lot of dear friends. All of you meant the world to her. Linda was a true gift to all whose presence she graced and we are better people because of her. In her short 69 years with us she taught us courage, grace and unconditional love. We will miss her always and love her for an eternity.
Linda is survived by her brother, Richard Tygum; brother, Dale (Jean) Tygum; sister, Anita Wick; brother, Neil Tygum; six nieces, two nephews, six great-nephews and five great-nieces. Linda was preceded in death by her lifelong partner, José; brother, Gary Tygum; brother, Anthony Tygum; and parents.
A special thank you to Anita for being the most dedicated and caring big sister looking after Linda since José's passing. The family would like to thank Candy, Linda's childhood friend, for her love and care for Linda until the end.
The family also wishes to thank Linda's team of doctors at the UW Carbone Cancer Center, where she had fabulous care from the entire staff.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 28, 2019, at RodeSide Grill, 6317 Rostad Cir., Windsor, Wis. 53598.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Tygum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.