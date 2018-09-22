MADISON - On Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, Joanne Twito of Madison lost her battle with cancer, while in the care of the loving staff at Ingelside Manor. She was born on June 29, 1935, to Agnes and Earl Twito. Joanne, more affectionately known as "Auntie Jo," will be dearly missed by many family and friends. She was truly one of a kind and was one of the kindest, most giving people you could know. Anyone in her family would attest to the fact that she would gladly put her family's needs above her own as she absolutely lived for family and nothing was more important to her. Having no children of her own, she was a surrogate mother and grandmother to countless nieces, nephews, and their children. Her friends adored her and it was apparent that she was quite deserving of this adoration.
Joanne was a die hard Packers fan and was known to yell at the television for the pack to "get an interception and run it back for a touchdown!" Holidays were also quite important to her because it meant that it was time to be with family. Thanksgiving and Christmas will never be the same without her. We all have fond memories of her excitement at giving us dollar store gifts she had picked out specifically for each of us during one of her frequent discount shopping trips, and we could always count on her to tell us when butter was on sale at Kwik Trip.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Earl; brothers, Alan Twito and Tom Twito; sister-in-law, Janice Twito; and nephew, Dan Twito. She is survived by her brother, Steve (Sandy) Twito; sisters, Sue (Richard) Radock and Karen (Jerry) Jackson; sister-in-law, Janan Twito; nieces, Kim (Russ) Albert, Amy Twito, Cammie (Mark) Dunnagan, Michelle Karsten (Eric), Stephanie (Cary) Ralston and Staci (TJ) Ninneman; nephews, Todd (Mary) Jackson, Jerry (Peggy) Jackson, Michael Twito, Jeff Twito and Lance (Tanya) Radock.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at KALSCHEUR PARK COMMUNITY CENTER in Pine Bluff/Cross Plains, Wis., from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.