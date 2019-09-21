MADISON—Norman “Norm” R. Tuttle, age 78, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019 in Madison, Wis. He was born in London, Ontario, to parents Norman Eugene and Cora (nee Shannon). After receiving a Catholic education, Norm joined the Canadian Army in 1958, training in Ontario and Quebec. He talked his way into a transfer, and while hoping for the Congo, he came to Madison with the Royal Canadian Corps of Signals in 1960 and was stationed at Truax Field. He married his first wife Barbara (nee Selvog) in 1961.
In 1964, Norm started Tuttle Lithography, a commercial printing business he ran for nearly 55 years. In 1972, he moved to a farm in New Glarus, Wis., where he raised Tarentaise cattle with Barb and his four daughters. Norm also spent the late 80s and 90s in New Glarus with his third wife Sue (nee Gerber). In the late 90s, he returned to Madison.
Norm loved riding horses and skiing with his girls, boat rides with his grandchildren, fishing trips to Canada, deer hunting in the fall, morel hunting in the spring, flying his plane to Canada and Mexico and anywhere in between — and traveling with his daughters and their families to many far-flung places. In his last decade, Norm enjoyed traveling and spending time with his special friend Lois Van Allen.
Norm was known for his stories, competitive spirit and playful teasing. He will be remembered for his sense of adventure, incredible memory, sharp wit, complicated relationships and determination to live life large for as long as he could.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Shannon and Catherine Payne. Norm is survived by his four daughters: Shannon Heidkamp, Sheryl (Michael) Ross, Shelly (Emmett) Kelly and Sheila (Mark) Kindig; his nine grandchildren, Gwenna and Bronwyn Heidkamp, Joie and Aiden Ross, Clare and Catie Kelly, and Caitlin, Julia and Hannah Kindig; his nephew Derek Payne and niece Nicole McCallum.
