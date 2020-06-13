Turpin, The Rev. Francis E. (Frank)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - The Reverend Francis E. Turpin, age 87, of Madison, Wis., passed away on June 9, 2020 following a devastating stroke. Francis was born in Albany N.Y. on June 4, 1933 to Hyatt and Isabelle Turpin. He grew up in Earlton, N.Y., near Albany.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Francis met the love of his life, Virginia Hale, at Greenville Central School in Greenville, N.Y. Francis and Virginia continued to date through college, and they were married in 1953. After earning a Bachelor's degree in Philosophy, Francis enrolled at Andover Newton Theological School in Newton Center outside of Boston, where he earned his Master of Divinity degree.

Francis was called to minister at 7 churches including: Round Top United Methodist Church in Round Top, N.Y.; Gaylord Community Church, Gaylord, Kan.; Cambridge Congregational UCC Church in Cambridge, Neb.; yoked UCC churches of Cortland and Hallam, Neb.; First Congregational United Church of Christ of Athens, Mich.; and Emanuel's United Church of Christ in Holgate, Ohio.