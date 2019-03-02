ROXBURY - Lois J. Turner, age 63, passed away at home surrounded by her family, on Feb. 26, 2019, following a three year battle with cancer. She was born in Dodgeville on Feb. 16, 1956, to the late Raymond and Elsper (McGuire) Hach, and was united in marriage to Scott Turner on May 20, 1978, at St. Phillips Church in Highland. She retired from the State University after 34 years, to prioritize her health and time with her family.
Lois is survived by her husband, Scott; three children, Aaron, and his daughter, Olivia Rose, Craig (RaeAnne), and Sarah; nine siblings, Linda (Mike) Drea, Lyle (Joyce) Hach, Larry (Alice) Hach, Lloyd (Lori) Hach, Sandra (Phil) McCarthy, Gary (Mary Ann) Hach, Alan (Julie) Hach, Wayne (Sonya) Hach, and Kevin (Cindy) Hach; her father and mother-in-law, L. Roger (Yvonne) Turner; and three sisters-in-law, Kim (Melissa Mulliken) Turner, Lori (Tom) Fritsch, and Kelly (Rob) Rehbeck. Lois is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
As per Lois's request, a public Celebration of her Life will be held March 16, 2019, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. (and on) at the ROXBURY TOWN HALL, 7161 Kippley Road, Sauk City.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up in Lois's name. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.