Turner, L. Roger

The opportunity to be in the thick of the action was due to his profession. But it was his eye and his empathy that brought back enduring images from photo assignments. He had an ability to capture the moment, gesture, or the expression that told the story. A sensitive man, he was often considered by his colleagues to have a sixth sense about photographing people and their faces, whether it be in the most exciting, or routine activity. His empathy was apparent when the subject was distressing; the family on the courthouse steps after losing their farm to foreclosure, or the young, sorrowful fugitive handcuffed in court. His whimsical photos such as the large police officer riding a tiny bike in a classroom of small children offered a smile and laugh. Through the newspaper, these images were brought into the homes of thousands. Roger’s photographs bridge the gap between the individuality of each subject and the commonality of our human condition.