Turner, L. Roger

MADISON — L. Roger Turner, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2020. He was 84 years old.
Please see full obituary in Sunday, July 5, 2020 edition of the Wisconsin State Journal.
Assistance will be provided by Informed Choice Funeral and Cremation.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
To plant a tree in memory of L. Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.