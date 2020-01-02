Turner, Alice M.

MADISON - Alice M. Turner, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1st, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born May 24, 1922, in Madison, to Arthur and Margaret (Morschauser) Daggett.
She attended Madison Tech, and worked for the Department of Transportation. Alice married Joseph Turner in Nov. of 1944. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary prior to his death in 2011. Alice was a member of Luther Memorial Church, where she assisted with many church projects. She enjoyed traveling with friends, and traveling to Arizona with Joe during the winter months. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Alice is survived by her children, Gary Turner of Verona, Jim (Jean) Turner of Cameron and Nancy (Sam) Alvey of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Patrick Turner of Black Earth, Amy Lynn Turner of Verona, Michael (Sara) Turner of Somerset, Julie (Ron) Pich of Cameron, Mark (Sarah) Turner of Rice Lake, Timothy (Dana) Fee of Louisville, Jenifer (Bryan) Parker of Dallas, Jordan (Kelly) Alvey of Kalamazoo and Laura M. Sparks of Louisville; great grandchildren, Christian, Amanda, Noah, Paige, Gabe, Ava, Lydia, Max, Miles, Claire, Emma, Andrew, Dylan, Lennon, Fitzhugh, Olivia, Walter, Roger and Betsy Bea.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents; and her brother, Arthur Jr. “Buster.”
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Road, Madison with Pastor Rebecca Ninke officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Alice will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens on Monday, January 6th at 2:30 p.m.
A special thanks to her longtime neighbors and special friends, Barb and Matt Pommer and to Heritage Senior Living in Middleton, for their loving care. Memorials may be written to Agrace HospiceCare.
