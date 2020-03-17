Turcott, John Anthony "Jack"

MIDDLETON—John Anthony “Jack” Turcott, age 69, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by his family at Agrace HospiceCare following a long illness. He was born on Aug. 22, 1950, in Watertown, Wis., the son of Robert and Ruth (Bethke) Turcott.

Jack graduated from Lake Mills High School. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin—Madison. He was happily married to Bonnie Schmudlach, his devoted wife of 48 years.

Jack spent his entire career in health care administration. He was one of the principal founders of Dean Health Plan, serving as President and CEO until his retirement. Following retirement, he mentored many local executives through his consulting work with Executive Agenda. Friends and family regularly sought his counsel for major personal and professional decisions.

Jack was an active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He was a tireless advocate for individuals with disabilities. Jack enjoyed golf, was an avid sports fan, and believed all games could be made more interesting with a friendly wager. He also enjoyed music, cooking, gardening, hunting, and playing cards.