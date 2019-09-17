MADISON - Dennis Michael Tuohy, age 75 of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 15, 2019, in Madison. He was born on Oct. 8, 1943, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of William Brian Tuohy and Marie (Mill) Moran, stepson of Joseph Moran.
He graduated from Pius XI High School in Milwaukee, and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Judith Larson Tuohy on Aug. 11, 1973, in Marinette, Wis.
Dennis loved history, jazz music, travel, sailing, camping, and bike riding.
His love of international travel began while serving in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.
He spent his career working as an auditor for the State of Wisconsin Public Service Commission. After he retired, he continued working part-time for the Wisconsin State Lottery.
He will truly be missed by all of the people he touched. His biggest loves were his family and friends.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Judith; daughter, Meaghan (Armando); brother, Thomas (Cynthia); step-sister, Nancy; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; step-siblings, Patricia (Earl) Goetsch, and Audrey (Frank) Meyer; brother-in-law, Fred Wylie; step-nephews, Jimmy Meyer, and Jeffrey Wylie; aunt, Janice (Scott) Henry; and grandson, Joaquin Gomez Tuohy.
A Celebration of Dennis’ Life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 3:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. at CRESS-SPEEDWAY, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dane County Humane Society or a local food pantry in Dennis’ memory. Please share your memories at CressFuneralService.com.
