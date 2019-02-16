MADISON / TUCSON, Ariz. - Royden E. Tull III, age 76, passed away at his home on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Roy was born on Aug. 20, 1942 in Rockford, Ill., to Royden Jr. and Mary (McGlauchlin) Tull. He grew up in Beloit. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After being discharged from the navy he enrolled at UW-Madison, graduating with a B.S. in Biology. Roy married the love of his life, Barbara Swan, on April 21, 1979, in Minneapolis, Minn. They moved to Madison in April 1980, where they have lived ever since.
Roy was a man of many talents. In the 1970s, he drafted the historic preservation ordinance for the city of Bayfield,Wis. He led a socioeconomic study of the potential effects the development of copper nickel mining would have on the Iron Range for the State of Minnesota. After his children were born, he settled into a career in real estate and appraisals that allowed him the flexibility to be very involved in his children's lives while they were growing up. Roy enjoyed fly fishing, bird watching, hiking, golfing and good scotch. Roy was a champion of his wife and kids and father to all of the boys in the neighborhood.
Roy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara; children, Royden E. IV and Nathaniel; and his sister, Patricia "Patch" Mowery. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.
A special thanks to his caregivers Polly, Valri and the wonderful and caring staff at Capitol Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Trout Unlimited and the Bayfield Maritime Museum.