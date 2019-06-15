MADISON/TUCSON, ARIZ.—Royden E. Tull, III, age 76, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 14, 2019. There will be a celebration of Roy’s life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at KAVANAUGH’S ESQUIRE CLUB, 1025 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. For many years, the Esquire Club was Roy’s second home. As Roy’s friends and family all know, there were few things Roy enjoyed more than eating, drinking, and telling stories. So come and raise a glass and tell a story. Help me dispel the sad memories of the past five years and replace them with your happy, funny, mischievous, silly, and endearing stories of Roy in his prime. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
