Tuffli, Gordon

MADISON—Gordon Tuffli-Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, the informal gathering on April 25, 2020 in memory of Gordon Tuffli, who passed away January 22, 2020, has been canceled. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434

