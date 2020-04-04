Tuffli, Gordon

MADISON—Gordon Tuffli-Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, the informal gathering on April 25, 2020 in memory of Gordon Tuffli, who passed away January 22, 2020, has been canceled. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
