OREGON - Elizabeth "Betty" Tubridy, beloved mother and wife of the late Raymond Tubridy, 2009, passed away on May 16, 2019, after a brief illness. Elizabeth was born on Nov. 26, 1933, in Buffalo, N.Y., daughter of Charles and Mary (Hogan) Lomas, the youngest of five children, and lived her formative years in South Buffalo until she and Ray married in 1954.
Ray's military career took them to Texas and Oklahoma, before returning to South Buffalo for several years and then moving to Bristol, R.I.; Chicago, Ill.; back to Buffalo, and then retiring in Oregon, Wis.
Elizabeth will be missed by her six children, Barbara Lombardi (Steve), Elizabeth Lyke, Nancy Floeter (Dan), Raymond Tubridy (Laura), James Tubridy (Brenda), and Eileen Tubridy; loving grandmother to 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was a caregiver for many years providing care in assisted living and nursing homes in Rhode Island, Buffalo, N.Y., and in the Madison area. She was also a talented pianist and inspired a love of music that lives on in her family. Elizabeth was a pinochle and poker enthusiast, but only for pennies! She was a communicant at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, in Oregon, Wis. Elizabeth's childhood dog, Rusty, was recruited as a war dog in World War II, and she always talked about how proud they were to take part in the war effort in this way. This, in addition to her husband and sons serving in the military were the reasons she was a faithful donor to various veteran's projects.
Visitation with the family will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m.
Famous words heard during most conversations were, "Don't get old", and at 85, she was always, "Young at Heart." In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the veterans' foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.