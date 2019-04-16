SUN PRAIRIE - Thomas M. Tubbs, age 88, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Tom entered into his eternal home with our Lord surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 11, 1930, in Madison, and was the son of Monroe and Leila (Ludden) Tubbs. He married Rita Kexel on Sept. 8, 1956, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Tom graduated West High School in 1948, and attended UW-Madison and Lawrence College. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army for a three year commitment stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.
His passion for banking started at age 8 when he was working as a teller while his father was the cashier. Tom was a state banking examiner before starting at the Bank of Sun Prairie in 1957. He went on to be employed there, serving as president and chairman of the board for close to 62 years.
Over 6 decades of commitment to the bank and the Sun Prairie community, his achievements included the Jaycee Service Award, recipient of the Lion's Melvin Jones Award, Lifetime Service Awards from Community Bankers Assoc. and the Wis. Bankers Assoc., the Community Business Leader Award from the SP Chamber of Commerce and a Lifetime Service Award from the City of Sun Prairie.
In addition to his achievements, he was very involved in the community, such as, president of the Chamber of Commerce, member of American Legion, and Sacred Hearts Endowment Committee. He also spent over 30 years assisting the growth of the annual Corn Festival.
In his younger years, he grew a passion in his working career to operate large machinery. In fact, he put these skills to work assisting in building the Sun Prairie Golf Course.
Tom always felt his greatest accomplishments were assisting many farmers, small businesses, and residence with their financial needs. Besides his passion for his family and his work, Tom's favorite pastimes included fishing in Minocqua, golfing, wood cutting and telling stories.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; six children, Mary Lane of Delafield, Julie (Matt) Luthy of Seattle, Wash., John (Mary) of Wausau, Jeff (Maralee) of Sun Prairie, Jim (Tonya) of Cross Plains, and Steve (Lori) of Sun Prairie; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and one sister, Mary (Mike) Mirkes of Cross Plains. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Mike; and son-in-law, Mike Lane.
Tom's family would like to offer a sincere thank you to Monsignor Duane of Sacred Hearts Parish, as well as the staff in the Neuro-Intensive Care Unit at St. Mary's Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Burial will be held in Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A luncheon and Celebration of Life will follow the services at the ROUND TABLE, 1611 N Bristol St., Sun Prairie. A microphone will be provided if you'd like to share a story.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts School, or Sacred Hearts Church.