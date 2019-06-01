BELOIT / MADISON - Our beloved C.J., Charles Allen Tubbs Jr., age 32, of Madison and formerly of Beloit, passed away unexpectedly of an accidental overdose, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at UW Hospital. C.J. was born on Feb. 19, 1987, in Beloit, the son of Cynthia and Charles Tubbs Sr. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 2005, and then attended Beloit College before moving to Madison where he attended Madison College. Standing at 6'7" C.J. was a gentle giant well known for his intelligence, incredible athletic ability and kind, loving heart.
A highly successful three-sport athlete that was voted the "most athletic" in his class, he excelled as a quarterback, pitcher and power center. As team captain, he helped to lead the Beloit Memorial Purple Knights to two back-to-back Big Eight State Tournaments. When he wasn't playing, he was watching and was an avid basketball fan who had been looking forward to the NBA playoffs.
While on the court and on the field, he was a leader with his strong worth ethic and competitive spirit, off the court and the field - his quiet and gentle demeanor quickly put others at ease, and led to him being well liked by all who met him and truly knew him. C.J.'s kind heart led him to always think of others. Even during his own challenging times, he often worried about how to support people he met who were less fortunate than him.
This selflessness was especially significant, given that before his true potential could be realized, mental illness and subsequent addiction robbed C.J. of the future he deserved.
As is the case for many young people who battle these often taboo illnesses, he sought release from his suffering through drugs and alcohol. During the past 10 years especially, his disease and struggle with addiction brought him to places of incredible darkness, and led him to act in ways that were not in his true character. Though C.J. struggled with shame and guilt surrounding his behavior when impaired, from the moment he was born to the moment he died, he was loved unconditionally and always accepted by his family and friends; who saw him for who he truly was and not just the disease that stole that from him.
Although C.J. ultimately succumbed to the illness that he battled throughout his adult life, at the very end, his true self was present. Back home with his family, on the couch with his beloved dogs, his favorite place to be, C.J.'s soul found peace. In his final act of this life, he was able to donate his organs to provide health, hope and life to others. C.J.'s family will be forever proud and grateful of him choosing to give the ultimate gift of life to others. He always wanted to give back to society and he was honored to donate and provide his life so that others could live.
He leaves behind his parents, Cynthia (Olstead) and Charles Tubbs Sr. of Madison; as well as his three siblings, Chelsey, Collin and Casey of Madison. C.J. was showered with unconditional love by his extremely supportive family and, despite the ups and downs, his family remained hopeful and cherished every moment with him. He is survived near and far by many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. C.J. was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Effie Tubbs and Edward Olstead and Janice Kerber.
C.J. and family are thankful for the many professionals that supported him through this difficult journey. We especially extend our heartfelt gratitude to Elizabeth Jones, Natalie Deibol, Hope Edgren, and Ashley Messier who went above and beyond their professional obligations in helping C.J. We also are thankful for the staff of the University of Wisconsin Health Trauma and Life Support Center at University Hospital and the team of the UW Organ and Tissue Donation.
We take comfort in knowing that C.J. is surrounded by light, free from the struggle that haunted him. We would have given anything for him to experience that freedom in this lifetime. Our grief over losing him is infinite. And now so is he. If you are suffering from mental illness, are an addict or have a loved one that is falling victim to either, never give up. As long as there is breath, there is hope!
"Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine."
- Isaiah 43:1
Please join us for a memorial service honoring C.J.'s life on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., in Madison, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A visitation will also be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the funeral home, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, all memorial donations will be used for a Scholarship Fund that will be established in C.J.'s honor that will support those that are experiencing a similar journey as our beloved C.J. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.