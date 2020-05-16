Tsotsis, Ruth Scheuer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Ruth Scheuer Tsotsis, age 89, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born on July 5, 1930, in Mainz, Germany. In 1939, her family fled Nazi Germany and, after a year-and-a-half as refugees, settled in Mexico City.

Ruth graduated at the top of her class from Universidad Autónoma Nacional de México, earned a Fulbright scholarship, and received a master's degree in economics from Columbia University. After graduating, she returned to México and worked for the Secretariat for Home Affairs, evaluating the price of tortillas.

In 1958, she married Basil Tsotsis, a fellow Fulbright scholar in her orientation group. They settled in DeKalb, Ill., where they remained until Basil's death.

Ruth moved to Madison in 2005. She was active in AAUW and volunteered at her children's schools during and long after their student days. She was an avid quilter, seamstress, and knitter and enjoyed making items for family and friends. She continuously impressed her family, especially when they'd see her watching TV, reading, and knitting all at the same time!