Tsotsis, Ruth Scheuer

MADISON - Ruth Scheuer Tsotsis, age 89, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born on July 5, 1930, in Mainz, Germany. In 1939, her family fled Nazi Germany and, after a year-and-a-half as refugees, settled in Mexico City.
Ruth graduated at the top of her class from Universidad Autónoma Nacional de México, earned a Fulbright scholarship, and received a master's degree in economics from Columbia University. After graduating, she returned to México and worked for the Secretariat for Home Affairs, evaluating the price of tortillas.
In 1958, she married Basil Tsotsis, a fellow Fulbright scholar in her orientation group. They settled in DeKalb, Ill., where they remained until Basil's death.
Ruth moved to Madison in 2005. She was active in AAUW and volunteered at her children's schools during and long after their student days. She was an avid quilter, seamstress, and knitter and enjoyed making items for family and friends. She continuously impressed her family, especially when they'd see her watching TV, reading, and knitting all at the same time!
Always curious, Ruth read about anything from art to physics, archeology to poetry. At one point, she hoped to be a translator and worked as one at the UN during her studies at Columbia. Speaking Spanish, English, German, Greek and French, we always wondered what language she dreamt in. She was genuinely invested in other people, had an amazing recall for names, places, history, and she never forgot a birthday!
Ruth is survived by her son, Thomas (Amy) Tsotsis; daughter, Helena (Steve Somerson) Tsotsis; and granddaughters, Natalie and Erica Somerson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gertrude (Lebrecht) Scheuer; husband, Basil; and brother, Bernd.
Donations can be made in her memory to refugee and immigration services through Fundación del Empresariado Sonorense A.C. and Jewish Social Services of Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
