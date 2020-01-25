Tryon, Steven Kramer

STOUGHTON - Steven Kramer Tryon, age 79, died suddenly in his home, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Steve had a Bachelor of Arts in history from Beloit College and served in the U. S. Army in his youth. Before he retired, he was the Director for the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program for the State of Wisconsin for many years, after working at the Community Action Program in Janesville in his early career.

Steve is survived by his mother, Betty; his wife of 51 years, Fran; his daughter, Erica (Christian); his son, Ahren (Tamia); his grandchildren, Maia, Solveig, Samina, and Jules; his brother, Geoff (Betsy); his Guyanese in-law family; and a host of friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfred “Pocky” and Valeria Kramer.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51, at Jackson St., Stoughton from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday. Jan. 29, 2020, and from 1 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life at UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF STOUGHTON, 525 Lincoln Ave., Stoughton, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 30, 2020.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be gifted in Steve’s name to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, 3101 Latham Drive, Madison, WI. 53713. https://habitatdane.org/donate/donate-now/. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care 1358 Hwy. 51 (608) 873-4590

