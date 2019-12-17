Truschinski, William C.

MARSHALL - William C. Truschinski, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home in Marshall. He was born on Sept. 15, 1957, in Columbus and was the son of Edmund and Elizabeth Truschinski. He married Diane Oasen on Jan. 22, 1977, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison.

William worked as the Grounds Supervisor for the Madison School District, then for Circle B Landscape Supply Company. He loved watching his grandchildren’s sporting events, as well as hunting, fishing and camping with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Daniel (Ann), and Sara; grandchildren, Ryan and Reid, and Haven, Sophie, Kelsie and Kaison; a brother, Werner (Rita); and two sisters, Ann (Gary) Wilson, and Mary (Siegfried) Thies; and many other in-laws, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, John Oasen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. A visitation will be held on Saturday at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Marshall. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com