MOUNT HOREB - Alfred Allen Trumpy, age 101, of Mount Horeb died on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Alfred was the second child, born at home, on the family farm on Richland Creek in Clarno, Wis. His parents, Frank and Florence Schroeder Trumpy, were the 3rd generation to farm in Clarno. Alfred graduated from Monroe High School, and later married Betty DeVoe in 1940. Alfred graduated from UW-Madison Farmers Short Course and then helped his father implement the modern practices. Alfred and Betty eventually took over the family farm, until 1959 when they moved to Madison. Together Alfred and Betty had four children, David, Cheryl, Janet and Karen.
Alfred's other interests included Monroe Target Rifle Club, hunting in Wyoming, woodworking, classical and opera music, ice cream at Freeport Union Dairy, and playing Euchre until his death.
In Madison, Alfred purchased Berschens Trucking Company and ran the steel culvert delivery company until retirement. At that point Alfred drove semi truck for several companies until he turned 85. Alfred was healthy and lived independently until his death at age 101. Alfred was devoted to his wife Betty, until her death in 2011; they were married 72 years.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, George; and three sisters, Clara Briggs, Rachel Holcomb, and Faith Johnson. Surviving Alfred is a son, David (Jeanne) Trumpy; daughters, Cheryl (Jan Hornback) Koerwitz, Janet (Phil) Kinson, Karen (Tim) White, and Pete Koerwitz. Also surviving Alfred are 9 wonderful grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, 10 a.m. visitation, followed by funeral at 11 a.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 1329 31st Ave, Monroe. Burial following at East Clarno Zion Methodist Church Cemetery. Lunch will be served at the Moose Lodge in Monroe, 639 3rd Ave. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.
Memorials can be made to the Clarno Zion United Methodist Church, W5292 County Road P, Monroe, WI, 53566, or to Wisconsin Public Radio, Madison, which incidentally started the year Alfred was born, and was a constant companion, even in the barn!