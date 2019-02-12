MONONA—Stephen Mark “Steve” Trummer, age 62, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019, at UW Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Appleton, Wis. on Jan. 15, 1957, to Robert and Mary Ann Trummer. Steve graduated from Monona Grove High School in June 1976. After high school, he served several years in the U.S. Navy and finished his career as a drill instructor at the Great Lakes Naval Base.
Steve was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying his time in northern Wisconsin hunting, fishing, and camping. Steve was a huge fan of the Packers and Badgers. He will be remembered for his humorous wit, his hardy laugh and his way of telling stories which were always embellished to the fullest. Steve was often the life of the party. He loved to be the host and made sure all of his guests were taken care of and had a good time. With his sparkly blue eyes, he was perfect in his role as Santa Claus at Christmas. Steve touched many lives, was a very giving person and was happiest when he could make others laugh. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. Steve was united in marriage to Deborah Nolden on Dec. 14, 1991. They spent 27 entertaining and fun-filled years together.
Steve is survived by his wife, Debbie; his mother, Mary Ann Trummer; five brothers and two sisters, Lynn (Jim) Imme, Robert (Lee), David (Gail), Tim (Terrie), Jeff (Holly), Rick (Glori) and Patty (Jeff) Brennum; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Greg) Stauffacher and Charlene Nolden (Robert); mother-in-law, Jeanette Nolden; nine nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; Steve’s aunt, Jane (Isaac) Kriger; Debbie’s aunts and uncles; and several cousins on both sides. He is further survived by very special friends, Gene and Barbara Wegner and their children, Shannon, Gina, Sunny and Chad, all of whom he considered his second family. Their love and support of Steve through the years is greatly appreciated. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Robert; Debbie’s father, James; and several aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the VFW POST 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wis.