Trumm, Dale J.

MADISON - Dale J. Trumm, 58, of Madison, Wis., died on Monday, June 15, 2020.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Dale Trumm Memorial Fund, and mailed to the Melby Funeral Home in care of the Dale Trumm Family, to PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

