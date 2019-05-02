MADISON / PARDEEVILLE - Amelia Cathryn Trumbower, age 28, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, of Melanoma Cancer. She was born Oct. 24, 1990, in Portland, Ore., the daughter of Doug and Sheryl Trumbower. Amelia graduated from Madison East High School in 2009, where she was a member of the East swim and softball teams. She was very active in the bands, choir and theater. Amelia attended Carroll University for a year majoring in Music Business and a member of their swim team.
Amelia loved snow boarding! She taught skiing and snow boarding for many years at Cascade Mountain. Anything music or anything Disney, Anime, DC and Marvel were her other passions.
Amelia's hair was as colorful as her personality. She was a beacon of love and laughter which attracted many to her. She always had a smile and a kind word to share and would brighten the room with her snarky personality and dry sense of humor.
Amelia enjoyed her position and colleagues at Quartz Insurance where she worked as an account service representative.
She is survived by her parents, Doug and Sheryl Trumbower; siblings, Amanda, Amelie, and Andrew Trumbower; her grandmothers, Marjorie Trumbower and Suzanne Skubal; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who miss her greatly. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, the Rev. Merlyn Trumbower and Richard Skubal.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison. Interment will take place at the Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Monday.
Memorials in Amelia's name may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Ski like a girl…try to keep up. Fight like a girl!