Try 1 month for 99¢

LAKE MILLS - Captain Christopher P. Truman, age 46, of Lake Mills, died after being struck by a passing car while helping a stranded motorist.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at LAKE MILLS HIGH SCHOOL, 615 Catlin Drive, Lake Mills, with the Rev. Dave Sobek officiating.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, with an emergency personnel Fly-by Salute at 5 p.m., at the high school, and also after 2 p.m. on Sunday at the high school until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Fire Department.

www.claussenfuneralhome.com

Celebrate
the life of: Truman, Christopher P.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.