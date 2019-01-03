LAKE MILLS - Captain Christopher P. Truman, age 46, of Lake Mills, died after being struck by a passing car while helping a stranded motorist.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at LAKE MILLS HIGH SCHOOL, 615 Catlin Drive, Lake Mills, with the Rev. Dave Sobek officiating.
Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, with an emergency personnel Fly-by Salute at 5 p.m., at the high school, and also after 2 p.m. on Sunday at the high school until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Fire Department.