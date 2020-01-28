Trudell, Gerald Joseph

Gerald Joseph Trudell, age 78, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Saturday morning, Jan. 25th, 2020, at Saint Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. at around 1:30 a.m. Gerald was the third born of his siblings in Escanaba, Mich. on Dec. 11, 1941.

The beloved grandfather, father, husband, brother and friend to many was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harriet M (Cheverette) Trudell and Lloyd W. Trudell; his siblings, Arleen J. Trudell, Elaine J. Trudell, Marilyn R. Trudell, James D. Trudell; and his brother-in-laws, George W. Harper and Richard J. Schwarten.

Gerald was survived in life by his siblings, William J (Emily) Trudell, Baraboo, Shirley A Harper, Sun Prairie, Janet M. (Duane) Crandall, Beaver Dam, Patricia A. Russell, Baraboo, Judith M (Tony) Manicki, Marshfield, Sharon L. Berry; Susan I. Norton, Prairie du Sac, and Adrian R. Trudell, Green Bay.

He was also survived by his wife, Betty Jo Trudell, Lake Delton; daughters, Susan (Steven) Schmidt and Teresa (Roger) Aderhold); his first wife, Judith (Schwarten) Murphy, Fort Myers, Fla., mother of Gerald's children, Rory J Trudell (Kelly, sons Jacob, Dylan), Cary W. Trudell (Barbara, son, Randall), Bradley J. Trudell (S.O. Sarah Parpart, sons, Dalton, Gavin), Jeffrey J Trudell (Jaynee, daughters, Megan, Abby, Quinn), and Brenda L. Trudell (Chris Kazda, daughter Margeaux).