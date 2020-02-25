Troz, Lee A.

SUN PRAIRIE/MADISON  — Lee A. Troz, age 24, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590. An additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590 with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Immediately following services, Lee will be brought to his final place of rest at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie.

