Feb. 7, 1976 – Nov. 14, 2022

MADISON—Troy Coogan, age 46, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born on Feb. 7, 1976, in Madison, the son of Dennis and Linda (Basting) Coogan.

Troy was a Harley Davidson-loving, free spirit. His greatest happiness was being behind the wheel of his ‘69 Camaro or his pride and joy, his dad’s ‘65 Corvette.

Troy embodied service in his many jobs. He DJ-ed for many years, drove limos and tow trucks, worked at General Motors and worked with the City of Madison Water Utility, Local 6000, for 20 years. He was proud to have served as a volunteer fire fighter for Blooming Grove and DeForest and retired as Lieutenant after his 20+ year career.

Troy probably watched Smokey and the Bandit 1,000 times and it was usually playing on his TV along with Dukes of Hazzard. He enjoyed spending time on his dad’s farm and adored being with his nephews and nieces. Troy had a great sense of humor and loved life. He was a friendly face anywhere he went and would do anything for anyone.

Troy is survived by his parents; brothers, Chad (Jennifer) Coogan and Tom (Erin) Coogan; nieces and nephews, Grant, Madison, Hailey, Tyler, Miles and Trent; and many great friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis and Helen (Carey) Basting, Raymond Coogan, and Nancy (Biddick) (Joseph) Kammerud.

Services will be held at ST. MARY’S AND ST. PAUL’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 224 Davis St., Mineral Point, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will be held at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

A special thanks to the Unity Point Meriter and UW Hospital nurses and doctors, whose positivity and warmth was appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420