Tripke, Philip L.

Tripke, Philip L.

{{featured_button_text}}

COTTAGE GROVE/MADISON - Philip L Tripke, age 72, of Cottage Grove, Wis. died peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020 at his home in the loving care of his wife Diana. 

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield Street, Monona on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 12 Noon with Father Chad Droessler presiding. A time to gather will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass

Tripke, Philip L.

Philip L Tripke

Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison

608-249-6758

www.informedchoicefunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Tripke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics