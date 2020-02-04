Tripke, Philip L.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

COTTAGE GROVE/MADISON - Philip L Tripke, age 72, of Cottage Grove, Wis. died peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020 at his home in the loving care of his wife Diana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield Street, Monona on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 12 Noon with Father Chad Droessler presiding. A time to gather will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass