Trina Lynn Stammen

1961-2023

MAUSTON - Trina Stammen, 61, of Mauston, WI, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. Trina was born to Patrick Rogers and Jeanette Domke (Rogers, Jackson) in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, on Sept. 2, 1961.

We know that Trina is enveloped by the love of her parents, Jeanette Jackson and Patrick Rogers, who passed before her. She is survived by her daughters: Cheryl Rogers, Melinda Mootz, and Rebecca Walker; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; her siblings: Tammy Therkelsen (Rogers), Jesse Rogers, Lisa Schaefer (Rogers), James Rogers, Trudy Demith (Rogers); her fiance, Scott Westburg; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly.

Trina loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking (which included her homemade barbecues and dumplings) and grilling, being at the beach, jamming out and dancing to her rock-n-roll music, motorcycles, and fishing. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving because it always brought everyone together at that one time of year. You could always go to her for an ear to listen, or a shoulder to cry on. She had a heart of gold, a free spirit, and a "you do you" attitude.

Her Celebration of Life information will be posted on the Crandall Funeral Home website, located in Mauston, WI or you may reach out to her family members for more information.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.